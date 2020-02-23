Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman is in the hospital after being shot in southeast Baltimore earlier Sunday afternoon, police said.
Patrol officers were called to the 1500 block of May Court where they found the woman with gunshot wounds to her head and her torso.
She was taken to a hospital where police said her condition is unknown, but homicide detectives have been notified due to her injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.