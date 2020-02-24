  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A southeast Baltimore man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for fatally stabbing his wife in 2019.

The Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said Amit Kumar stabbed his wife, 29-year-old Ankita Verma, 55 times during a struggle at their home on January 11. He then fled to Washington, D.C. and New York and was believed to have been trying to flee to Canada.

He turned himself in to police near Syracuse, New York, two days later. At the time, he told police his wife’s injuries were self-inflicted.

