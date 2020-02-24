CLEARWATER, Fla. (WJZ) — The much-discussed door of opportunity opened this spring to veterans and young players on the Orioles was on display during the team’s exhibition game Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Veteran pitcher Alex Cobb made a comeback from hip surgery to pitch a scoreless fifth inning against Philadelphia.
From the veteran to the youngster, up-and-coming pitching prospect Keegan Aiken made his spring debut and got roughed up by the Phillies in the fourth inning.
Mikie Matook hammered a homer to left field, a three-run shot that was the first of four home runs from the Phillies.
The Orioles hit a couple homers, too: Richie Martin homered in the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough; the O’s fell to the Phillies 8-7.
Philadelphia got the game-winning run on an error in the bottom of the ninth.