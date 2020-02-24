BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Baltimore students got a unique group of visitors for their career day on Monday: Ravens defensive end Chris Wormley.

The halls at Montebello Elementary Middle School were alive with dreams of what students could be as they heard from speakers as part of Black History Month Career and Reading Day.

“My goal is to be a biomedical or robotics engineer,” eighth-grader Douglas Thomas said.

“I want to be an astronaut so that I can go to space,” third-grader Jo’hona Almond said.

Wormley was one of the adults who gave their time to be in the classroom to talk to the kids and read to them.

“It’s always important to give back to the community and share your message of how you got here and maybe some obstacles that you’ve seen throughout your life and ways to overcome that,” he said.

School leaders said it’s days like that can form a spark in a student’s life.

“It’s really important for me to make sure kids see adults that look like them and come from the communities that they come from,” Principal Lorna Hanley said.

But despite the career path the students take, presenters said there’s so much more to learn that can help them in their adult lives.

“It’s not about what you do, it’s about the journey and the path to get there,” said Herbert Rice, the director of operations at Jack’s Small Engines.