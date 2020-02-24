



It has been nearly 10 months since 56-year-old Bob Gurecki was shot dead inside his place of business in Caroll County.

Gurecki owned Retro Environmental Services, where he was murdered. Now, his family wants answers.

“I want to look that person in the eye when I’m sitting on the witness stand. How could you do this? Why did you do it?” his mother Carole Rudis said.

Rudis said Bob was supposed to come over for dinner on the night of May 3, a tradition they had every Friday night. When Bob did not show up by 8 p.m., Carole got worried.

“He always called every Friday; he’d say, ‘Mom I’m on my way,’ or, ‘Mom I’m still here just cleaning up but I’ll be leaving soon,'” she said.

Rudis called Bob that night, from 8 p.m. on, she called the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to see if they had any reported accidents. She called the hospitals to see if Bob was there. Nothing.

The next day, her family came over.

“When they came through the door they were all crying. I said Bob is dead, isn’t he,” she said through tears.

Rudis had four sons. Her oldest son Wayne died of cancer in 2010 at age 56. Her third son Ron died of a heart attack in 2003 at age 36. Bob was 56, murdered in 2019.

At 82 years old, this grief-stricken mother has one final plea; “Please find his killer. I don’t want to die until this person is in jail and I know who killed my son,” she said.

The family has offered a $50,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of whoever pulled the trigger that night. They have bought billboards that will start going up by the end of this week.

For anyone with information, think of Carole Rudis. “I go to bed crying, I wake up crying, and I don’t get much sleep; but I don’t care. One day leads into the next day, then weeks, then months, but I’m not going to give up,” she said.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office tells WJZ there is no new information in the case. Detectives working on Bob Gurecki’s murder can be reached at 410-386-2926.