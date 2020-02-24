Comments
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Delaware man was arrested Friday after Transportation Security Administration officers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport caught him with a .380 caliber handgun loaded with four bullets.
A TSA officer saw the gun in the man’s carry-on bag while it was inside the checkpoint X-ray machine. Maryland Transportation Authority Police came to the checkpoint and confiscated the firearm.
They detained him and arrested him on weapons charges. He told officials he forgot the gun was with him.
Four guns have been caught at BWI Airport so far this year.