BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard is still trying to find the source of an oil spill that was first spotted in the Inner Harbor over the weekend.

Coast Guard officials said they’ve been vacuuming the oil out of the water but there is still a little bit left. Now their concern is getting the smell of oil out of the air.

“I smell the oil, and I walk here frequently, like almost every day,” Baltimore resident Lelle O’Connor said., “Yeah, I can smell it.”

In total, officials believe around 50 gallons of red-dyed number two fuel oil seeped into the harbor over the weekend.

“(The fuel is) very similar to a diesel fuel that you might put inside your car but the most common use is oil you use in your home to burn for heat,” said Lt. Justin Valentino with the Coast Guard.

The oil was first found Saturday morning near Port Discovery. The trash wheel and boomers helped keep it contained until crews could vacuum the majority out of the water.

“It’s very concerning; the water is already very dirty to begin with,” said Baltimore resident Summer Rahe.

Officials are now focused on finding the source of the oil.

“There’s more than a thousand miles of drains under the city that lead there,” Valentino said. “We have been working with the Maryland Department of the Environment and Baltimore City Fire Department popping open manholes and trying to investigate where that flow goes.”

The remaining oil left in the water is expected to evaporate on its own.

While there’s no threat to the public, officials warn people to stay away from the water.