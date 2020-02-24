WATCH LIVERemembering Kobe & Gianna Bryant. Live coverage from CBS LA
BROOKLYN PARK, MD. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was arrested Sunday for a string of robberies in convenience stores around Anne Arundel County including Royal Farms and 7-Elevens.

Officers got a call from a 7-Eleven in Brooklyn Park on Ritchie Highway at around 6 a.m. about a hold-up. When they arrived, they met with the store clerk who said a man came into the store, implied he had a gun and demanded money from the cash register.

The clerk complied and the man fled. He was described as a 6’2″ white man wearing a green hooded jacket, blue baseball cap and dark pants- similar to descriptions of a suspect at several other recent robberies of convenience stores.

Police were able to match the description and arrest 53-year-old Robert Allan Vennik, of Baltimore. He is charged with this robbery in Brooklyn Park and four others, spanning between February 13 and February 21:

  • 2-13-2020 – Royal Farms, 7201 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, Glen Burnie
  • 2-14-2020 – 7-Eleven, 495 Old Mill Road, Millersville
  • 2-15-2020 – Royal Farms, 8551 Fort Smallwood Road, Pasadena
  • 2-21-2020 – Shell Dash-In, 8695 Fort Smallwood Road, Pasadena

Vennik is charged with five counts of armed robbery, five counts of robbery, five counts of first-degree assault, five counts of second-degree assault and five counts of reckless endangerment.

