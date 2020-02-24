



A Lewisdale man is facing over 80 charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy and took photos during the assault, police said Monday.

Prince George’s County’s Criminal Investigation Division’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received 27 tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about 37-year-old Marvin Amaya Diaz.

Investigators found around 1,000 child exploitative images and videos after searching his home. Among those images were photos involving the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy.

Diaz and the victim are not related and had met each other in the Lewisdale area, police said. Diaz allegedly sexually assaulted the victim once on January 16 at the victim’s home.

Police said the teen is the only victim Diaz is charged with sexually assaulting, and they found no evidence that Diaz shared the images with anyone else.

The other images and videos collected were between September 2016 and December 2019, and there’s no evidence Diaz produced any of those images.

Diaz is charged with one count of second-degree rape, one count of production of child pornography, two counts of distribution of child pornography, 78 counts of possession of child pornography and several additional charges.

He’s being held on a no-bond status. Investigators are looking to speak with anyone with more information on Diaz or who may have been a victim.

Detectives can be reached at 301-772-4930. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)