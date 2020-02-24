LAUREL, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between a group of juveniles outside a Sam’s Club/Walmart in Laurel on Monday.
Officers responded to Laurel Regional Hospital shortly after midnight Monday for the report. At around 9 p.m., a 47-year-old man was in the area of the Walmart/Sam’s Club at 3549 Russett Green East and saw a group of five or six juveniles fighting.
He tried to intervene, but while doing so he was stabbed in the lower abdomen by one of them. The juveniles fled and the victim drove himself to the hospital. He told police the group of juveniles appeared to all be between 12 and 14-years-old.
Western District Detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6155.