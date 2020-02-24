Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Dozens of pro-life demonstrators rallied in Annapolis Monday night, calling on lawmakers and Marylanders to have a “change of heart” on abortion.
The group held its annual rally near the Maryland State House, marching along Bladen Street amid chants and songs.
Speakers decried what they felt was the state support of abortion and also spoke in favor of a number of bills, including House Bill 1227, which would require an ultrasound be performed before a woman gets an abortion.
The group also offered prayers for women in the middle of difficult pregnancies.