BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The organizers for the 2020 Preakness Infield Fest just dropped the lineup, with Marshmello and DaBaby headlining the May 16 performances.
The festival announced its lineup on their Facebook page and advertising tickets on Monday. Festival-goers can get their tickets now or they can wait- but ticket prices will increase March 1.
Other acts include breakout artist Quinn XCII, Two Friends, basketball star Shaquille O’Neal debuting as DJ Diesel, Gattuso and DJ Pauly D- yes Pauly D from the hit MTV reality show “Jersey Shore.”