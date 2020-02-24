WATCH LIVERemembering Kobe & Gianna Bryant. Live coverage from CBS LA
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Patterson High School student was found with a gun at school Monday, Baltimore City Schools police confirm.

According to a post by Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, two unarmed city schools officer came face-to-face with the armed student. A struggle ensued and the student was disarmed and taken into custody.

Credit: Clyde Boatwright

The student was suspected in an attempted murder, Boatwright said. He was wanted by city police for the non-fatal shooting.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not yet released the name of the student.

