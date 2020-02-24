WATCH LIVERemembering Kobe & Gianna Bryant. Live coverage from CBS LA
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting on Gwynns Falls Parkway in northwest Baltimore Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers arrived at Gwynns Falls Parkway and Hilton Street just before 1 p.m. to find a man with gunshot wounds to his body. Another victim, a 23-year-old man, walked into an area hospital for treatment a short time later.

Investigators believe both men were shot in the 2800 block of N. Dukeland Street.

Due to the severity of the first victim’s injuries, homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

