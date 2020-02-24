BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was arrested and police are searching for another person in connection with a pursuit in west Baltimore Monday evening.
Maryland Transportation Authority Police said one of their officers tried to stop a black Nissan sedan near Baker and Payson streets at around 4:55 p.m. because the vehicle’s license plate belonged to another vehicle.
The driver reportedly fled but the officer didn’t pursue him. A Baltimore City police officer saw the vehicle nearby a short time later and also tried to stop it, but the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Jamar Gray, kept going. All the while, a police helicopter was watching the vehicle from the air, police said.
Shortly after Gray and a passenger fled from the second officer, they were involved in a crash near the intersection of Clifton Avenue and North Longwood Street. Both fled on foot, but police were able to arrest Gray. The passenger is still wanted, police said.
Gray is charged with fleeing and eluding among other charges, officials said.
Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call Baltimore Police.