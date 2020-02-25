  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attempted Murder, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Malik Bell, Patterson High School, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have shared more details about a Patterson High School student who was arrested at school Monday with a loaded handgun.

Mailk Bell, 16, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and several handgun violations. Bell was arrested at Patterson High School with a loaded handgun in his possession.

Gun found on 16-year-old Malik Bell. Credit: police

READ MORE:

The attempted murder charges are linked to a Feb. 17 shooting of a woman in the 5000 block of Truesdale Avenue. Officers responded to that scene around 1:21 p.m. and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds to her body.

 

Malik Bell. Credit: Baltimore Police

Bell was taken from school into Central Booking where he was officially charged.

Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply