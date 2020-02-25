Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have shared more details about a Patterson High School student who was arrested at school Monday with a loaded handgun.
Mailk Bell, 16, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and several handgun violations. Bell was arrested at Patterson High School with a loaded handgun in his possession.
The attempted murder charges are linked to a Feb. 17 shooting of a woman in the 5000 block of Truesdale Avenue. Officers responded to that scene around 1:21 p.m. and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds to her body.
Bell was taken from school into Central Booking where he was officially charged.
Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.