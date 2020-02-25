Comments
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WJZ) — Two bald eagles hatchlings made their appearance over the weekend at the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge.
The hatchlings appeared on the refuges eagle cam Sunday. Officials believe one eagle hatched Friday into Saturday and the other Saturday into Sunday.
There’s a third egg that remains in the eagles’ nest.
One of the adult bald eagles could be seen feeding the babies on the refuge’s live camera.
The eagle cam is no longer available to view live online, but the refuge posts periodic updates on the birds and you can visit the refuge to see the eagles yourself.
The refuge is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.