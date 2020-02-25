Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two K9 officers in Anne Arundel County just got some new gear, and not only do they look great- they’ll be protected out in the field.
Credit: Anne Arundel County Police
Anne Arundel County Police Department’s K9 Samo and Remington received bullet and stab protective vests, all thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest In K9s, Inc.
The charity’s mission is to provide these protective vests and other help to dogs working in law enforcement throughout the U.S.
Each vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283, with a five-year warranty.