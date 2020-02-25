Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council on Monday passed a bill that would repeal a city ordinance banning people from playing in city streets and alleys.

The bill, which was first introduced in September 2018, removes the restriction on people playing ball, flying a kite or throwing stones while in the street.

The Baltimore Police Department had expressed concerns about the bill, saying in a letter filed with the council that despite its good intentions, the legislation, “could have the unintended consequence of putting children in jeopardy of being struck
by a passing vehicle.”

The police department also said it believes throwing a stone or other object while in the street should still be prohibited.

Current city code puts forth a $5 fine for those who violate the current ordinance.

The bill now heads to Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s desk for his signature.

Comments
  1. Steve Poteet says:
    February 25, 2020 at 2:33 pm

    Ok, now we need to start drug testing the City council and the mayor.

    Reply

Leave a Reply