BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools’ four-year graduation rate decreased slightly in 2019, the first year for new, “more rigorous” graduation requirements in Maryland schools.
According to data from the Maryland State Department of Education, 70.3 percent of the 4, 955 students in the Class of 2019 graduated in four years, 1.9 percentage points less than in 2018.
Overall, a third of City Schools’ high schools had an increase in their four-year graduation rates, according to a City Schools release.
The district’s five-year graduation rate increased by .02 percentage points, to 75 percentage points overall. Since 2010, the four-year graduation rate has increased by 8.8 percentage points overall.
“The new graduation requirements raised the bar for all Maryland students, and our results reflected the historical outcomes for schools and students when they implement new standards. Nevertheless, our students performed admirably,” said Dr. Sonja Brookins Santelises, CEO of City Schools. “The data this year clearly validates our approach to provide targeted supports to English Learners. The intentionality of our student planning process is the proper step to raise student achievement.
The Class of 2019 was the first class since 2016 required by MSDE to get a minimum score on the Maryland High School (PARCC) assessment in English or complete a Bridge Plan for Academic Validation.
Students that finished Algebra I after ninth grade were required to earn a minimum score or complete a Bridge Plan for Academic Validation.
All demographic groups in City Schools had a drop in their graduation rate compared to the year before, with English Language Learners were most impacted with a 10-point decrease from 2018.
The district said its also taking steps to ensure that sixth, eighth, ninth and 12th grade students complete individualized student plans, and that in the 2020-2021 school year all students in grades 6-12 will have the individualized plan.