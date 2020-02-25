Hi Everyone!
It’s “Fat Tuesday!” It is the day before Mardi Gras! It is also another mark on the calendar that is a guidepost to Spring.
The next will be St. Patrick’s Day three weeks from today. This day the normal daytime high is 47°, in three weeks the green you will be wearing should be more suited for a normal daytime highs in the low 50’s. Time marches on. As does the forecast.
The anticipated downturn in temps, Thursday through Sunday, is still intact. But then we start to see a bit of a mild up, again, to near 50° on Monday with an overnight low in the mid 30’s. Translation, March is coming in sort of lamb-like. (If you believe in “wives tales” that would be making March will go out like a Lion.) Only time will tell that one.
Mardi Gras 2020. it has been an easy road to get to this celebration. A good reason to celebrate anyway.
MB!