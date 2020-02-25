Comments
SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — There are a lot of young players getting an opportunity with the Orioles in Spring Training this year.
It’s an exciting time for them, including one who calls Howard County home.
Bruce Zimmermann, of Ellicott City, played high school ball at Loyola Blakefield and college at Towson University.
He was drafted by the Atlanta Braves, but traded to the O’s a couple of seasons ago.
“It’s been an amazing experience so far,” Zimmermann said. “Having a great time getting to meet all the guys in the clubhouse. All the coaches that I didn’t get to meet last year. It’s been going really well so far.”
WJZ’s Mark Viviano will have more on Zimmermann tomorrow.