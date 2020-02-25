Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — World-renowned singer Celine Dion stopped by a Canton business before her show at Royal Farms Arena Monday night.
According to Harbor Lights Tanning Studio, Dion stopped by for a tan.
“So this just happened. I am in total shock, I am over the moon excited that Celine Dion just tanned at my salon!! I cant stop crying!!,” the owner posted Monday afternoon.
Dion’s tour stopped through Baltimore Monday with a concert at Royal Farms Arena.
The singer is known for several hit songs including “My Heart Will Go On” featured in the movie Titanic.