  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, celine dion, Harbor Lights Tanning Studio, Local TV, Royal Farms Arena, Talkers, Tanning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — World-renowned singer Celine Dion stopped by a Canton business before her show at Royal Farms Arena Monday night.

According to Harbor Lights Tanning Studio, Dion stopped by for a tan.

So this just happened. I am in total shock, I am over the moon excited that Celine Dion just tanned at my salon!! I cant stop crying!!,” the owner posted Monday afternoon.

Dion’s tour stopped through Baltimore Monday with a concert at Royal Farms Arena.

The singer is known for several hit songs including “My Heart Will Go On” featured in the movie Titanic.

Comments

Leave a Reply