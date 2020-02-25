Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Chaps Pit Beef is opening up another location, this time in Anne Arundel County.
The popular chain is set to open up a restaurant in Glen Burnie’s Chesapeake Square Shopping Center in the next month or so, according to the Baltimore Business Journal.
Chaps’ menu features overstuffed pit-beef sandwiches, ribs, chicken, hot dogs and hamburgers.
It’s been featured on the popular Food Network Show “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. The original location is at 5801 Pulaski Highway.
