ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s reality TV show may be shooting an episode in downtown Ellicott City.
According to a post by artist Antonia Ramis Miguel, she signed a release Monday with Ramsay’s reality TV show “24 Hours To Hell And Back.”
Miguel posted a picture of the “Hell on Wheels” truck set up downtown in the Little Market Cafe’s parking lot.
The show takes Ramsay to struggling eateries to help turn them around in 24 hours. No confirmation yet on which Ellicott City eatery may be a part of the show.
Further adding to the mystery, Howard County officials posted that there would be road closures from Friday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 28 in downtown Ellicott City for a “special event.”
Ramsay owns a restaurant at Horseshoe Casino — Gordon Ramsay Steak.