WATCH LIVE7 Democratic Candidates For President Are Facing Off On The Debate Stage
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMCBS News Democratic Primary Debate
    10:15 PMCBS News: The Spin Room
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore, Baltimore News, crash, Howard County Police, Local TV, Talkers

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a woman was injured in a crash in Howard County on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to Route 108 at Manorstone Lane shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

A 2001 Chevrolet Impala had been traveling eastbound on Route 108 when it crossed the center line and was struck by a 2016 Lexus SUV traveling westbound, according to police.

The driver of the Impala, Marc Ryan El-Sayed, 17, of Clarksville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, Susie Lee Yang, 48, of Highland, was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Route 108 was closed in both directions between Manorstone Lane and Bragdon Wood for about three hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply