ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a woman was injured in a crash in Howard County on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to Route 108 at Manorstone Lane shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

A 2001 Chevrolet Impala had been traveling eastbound on Route 108 when it crossed the center line and was struck by a 2016 Lexus SUV traveling westbound, according to police.

ELLICOTT CITY: Route 108 is CLOSED in both directions at Manorstone Lane as police investigate serious collision. Please avoid the area. Will update. pic.twitter.com/ZDRR58NOT9 — Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) February 25, 2020

The driver of the Impala, Marc Ryan El-Sayed, 17, of Clarksville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

UPDATE: One person pronounced dead at the scene, another, an adult female, transported to Shock Trauma w/ non-life-threatening injury. Two vehicles involved. 108 remains CLOSED in both directions at Manorstone Ln. Will update. — Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) February 25, 2020

The driver of the SUV, Susie Lee Yang, 48, of Highland, was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Route 108 was closed in both directions between Manorstone Lane and Bragdon Wood for about three hours.