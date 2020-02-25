ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — One person was killed and another injured after a crash in Howard County on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened on Route 108 at Manorstone Lane around 5 p.m.
ELLICOTT CITY: Route 108 is CLOSED in both directions at Manorstone Lane as police investigate serious collision. Please avoid the area. Will update. pic.twitter.com/ZDRR58NOT9
— Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) February 25, 2020
Officials said one victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
The other victim was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.
UPDATE: One person pronounced dead at the scene, another, an adult female, transported to Shock Trauma w/ non-life-threatening injury. Two vehicles involved. 108 remains CLOSED in both directions at Manorstone Ln. Will update.
— Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) February 25, 2020
Two vehicles were involved in the accident, according to police.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.