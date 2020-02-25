  • WJZ 13Watch Now
    WJZ News at 7

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMCBS News Democratic Primary Debate
    10:15 PMCBS News: The Spin Room
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore, Baltimore News, crash, Howard County Police, Local TV, Talkers

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — One person was killed and another injured after a crash in Howard County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Route 108 at Manorstone Lane around 5 p.m.

Officials said one victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other victim was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident, according to police.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply