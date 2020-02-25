Comments
HALETHORPE, MD. (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man is wanted in Baltimore County for allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old boy outside of a wing restaurant in Halethorpe in January.
Robert William Taylor Jr. is wanted for first-degree assault.
The boy was outside of America’s Best Wings in the 3500 block of Washington Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on January 24 when he got into an altercation with someone.
The suspect allegedly struck the boy with an unknown weapon causing a “potentially life-threatening stab wound,” and then fled.
The boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-507-2020.