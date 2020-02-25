



A boy who went missing in early February and then was found wandering along I-95 in Howard County was reunited with the US Postal worker that found him.

Howard County Police released a video of 2-year-old Ethan Adeyemi and his family reuniting with USPS worker Keith Rollins and the Howard County Police first responders that had spent the night looking for the boy.

‘He Was Blessed’: Postal Worker Finds Missing 2-Year-Old Ethan Adeyemi Along I-95

Ethan, who is on the autism spectrum, ran away from his family outside their Elkridge home around 10:20 p.m. on Feb. 5.

News stations, including WJZ, reported the boy missing, while more than 100 police officers, fire personnel and volunteers searched the night for the boy over the course of 10 hours in inclement weather.

Rollins was driving along I-95 in Howard County around 8 a.m. the next morning when he saw the boy walking alone in along the highway, “wet to the bone and had no socks no shoes.”

“I had no idea I’d be finding a missing child,” Rollins said. “I just scooped him up (and) took him to my postal vehicle.”

Howard County Police released the 911 calls from Rollins.

“Umm I’m hoping I’m not seeing this, but it looks like I see a little boy on 95 north,” Rollins told 911.

“I’m with the boy and I’m on the side of the road,” Rollins said to 911 after he pulled over to rescue the boy.

On Feb. 24, Rollins was reunited with Ethan and his family as well as the first responders who spent the night searching for the boy.

“God just put me in the right place at the right time,” Rollins said Monday.

Ethan’s mother thanked Rollins, saying, “I’m eternally grateful.”