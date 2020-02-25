ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Naval Academy is planning to bury its second midshipman in three weeks.

David Forney was a giant of a young man on Navy’s football team. He was found unresponsive in his dorm last week.

“I don’t think he fell short of anything. I think he made every minute count. I’m super proud of him.” said his godfather, Frankie Orange.

Orange is childhood best friends with David’s father.

“He really made the most of every minute,” Orange said.

The Walkersville native was found Thursday, unresponsive in his Bancroft Hall dorm room. His cause of death is still unknown.

He’s the second midshipman to die this month, sophomore Duke Carillo died during a fitness test just 12 days earlier.

“You know when he first came to Navy, someone was wearing #68, so he had to wear #77,” Orange said.

A 22-year-old offensive lineman, Forney was set to graduate in May with a degree in political science and was preparing for his NFL Pro Day.

“He’s everything you would want your kid to grow up to be. You know, he’s an amazing son, amazing big brother, super loyal friend.” Orange said.

Orange credits himself with getting David interested in tattoos.

“You peel a couple layers off, and voila, he’s covered in tattoos,” Orange said.

Forney was set to get more on his arm in just a few weeks.

“I think the only guy that maybe never felt his love or friendship would be his opponent on the football field,” Orange said.