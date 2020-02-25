BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Historical Society in downtown Baltimore is doing something so rare, it’s bound to attract tourists to the Maryland State House in Annapolis.
On March 3, 2020, the original manuscript of the National Anthem will hit the road to the State House to be placed alongside 1783’s George Washington resignation speech.
The historic document, more than 200-years-old, will make the trip from Baltimore to Annapolis to mark the 89th anniversary of our National Anthem.
“We’re taking it to Annapolis because we want not only our legislators, but we want our people of Maryland to know this song is extremely important,” Mark Letzer, Director of the Maryland Historical Society, said.
With limited appearances and it’s slight exposure to light, it’s not often visitors get to see two of Maryland’s most important documents side by side; but for one day only, you can.
“It’s the beginning of our Republic,” Letzer said. “It’s extremely powerful to put both of these together.”
With over 350,000 museum objects and seven million books and documents, the Maryland Historical Society now serves more than 100,000 people.