ROCKVILLE Md. (WJZ)– A person is seriously hurt after being hit by a train in Montgomery County.

It happened early Tuesday morning, near the Rockville Metro station, near the rear St. Mary’s Church.

The victim reportedly climbed a fence before being injured.

Officials say the person was partially trapped under the train.

The person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Some trains in the area have been delayed while crews work on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZf or updates.

