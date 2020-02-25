Comments
ROCKVILLE Md. (WJZ)– A person is seriously hurt after being hit by a train in Montgomery County.
It happened early Tuesday morning, near the Rockville Metro station, near the rear St. Mary’s Church.
Update – IAO Rockville metro station, pedestrian struck by train, patient has been extricated and being evaluated https://t.co/qqXSOvyj8d
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 25, 2020
The victim reportedly climbed a fence before being injured.
Officials say the person was partially trapped under the train.
The person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Some trains in the area have been delayed while crews work on the scene.
This is a developing story.