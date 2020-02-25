Comments
IJAMSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Frederick County Fire are on the scene of an accident in Ijamsville, where three people have been rescued.
Two of the passengers were heavily trapped, but all three have since been rescued, crews said.
Prices Distillery Update | 3rd patient extricated pic.twitter.com/CJokGT9N6H
— FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) February 25, 2020
The crash happened at around 11:20 a.m. at Prices Distillery Road and Fingerboard Road.
Fingerboard Road and Price Distillery Road is still closed in both directions, and crews are asking the public to avoid the area.