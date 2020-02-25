  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:crash, entrapment, Frederick County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

IJAMSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Frederick County Fire are on the scene of an accident in Ijamsville, where three people have been rescued.

Two of the passengers were heavily trapped, but all three have since been rescued, crews said.

The crash happened at around 11:20 a.m. at Prices Distillery Road and Fingerboard Road.

Fingerboard Road and Price Distillery Road is still closed in both directions, and crews are asking the public to avoid the area.

