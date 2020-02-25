Comments
CHURCHTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County have arrested a man who allegedly stuck a woman with a syringe and assaulted her in a parking lot in Churchton last Tuesday.
According to Anne Arundel County Police, Thomas Bryon Stemen, of Churchton, Maryland, was charged with first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
A woman told police she was assaulted and poked with what she thinks was a syringe while walking through the parking lot of 5570 Shady Side Road.
Anyone with further information on the case is urged to contact police immediately.