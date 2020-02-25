WATCH LIVE7 Democratic Candidates For President Are Facing Off On The Debate Stage
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMCBS News Democratic Primary Debate
    10:15 PMCBS News: The Spin Room
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, assault, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers, Thomas Bryon Stemen


CHURCHTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County have arrested a man who allegedly stuck a woman with a syringe and assaulted her in a parking lot in Churchton last Tuesday.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, Thomas Bryon Stemen, of Churchton, Maryland, was charged with first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Police Release Video Of Alleged Syringe Assault In Churchton Business Entrance To Help ID Suspect

A woman told police she was assaulted and poked with what she thinks was a syringe while walking through the parking lot of 5570 Shady Side Road.

Anyone with further information on the case is urged to contact police immediately.

Comments

Leave a Reply