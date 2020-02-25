BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Mardi Gras comes king cakes, but there’s another sweet treat tied to this holiday here in Baltimore. It’s called a Paczki, a Polish donut that’s selling out across the city.
Pronounced, poonch-ski, the popular treat is traditionally eaten on Fat Tuesday.
“It’s a little treat you have before the lent season begins,” said Charlie Hergenroeder, the owner of Woodlea Bakery in northeast Baltimore.
These delicacies are very popular in the Midwest, but have migrated to Baltimore over the years, and have been flying off the shelves at bakeries all over the city.
“They were really big during the ’70s and ’80s,” said Hergenroeder, “King cake has sort of taken over that spot now but we still have a lot of the old traditional customers that want that paczki donut.”
Filled with jelly, custard, even raisins, and covered in sugar, they may resemble a donut but there are some differences.
“So it’s a little bit of a heavier dough,” said Charles Hergenroeder. “It’s supposed to be a smaller kind of treat that you’re eating before lent. Your last hurrah, your last big party.”
While it is most common to eat paczki on Fat Tuesday, at Woodlea, they will be available through Good Friday.