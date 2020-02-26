Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The source of the recent oil leak in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor has been identified, according to officials.
Officials said a backup generator at the Maryland Department of Labor’s 1100 N. Eutaw Street building was the source.
The oil leak has stopped, the generator has been shut down and clean-up efforts are now nearing completion.
An investigation found that a relay on the generator located in an isolated maintenance area malfunctioned and caused the generator to pull oil from two storage tanks.
The generator is in the process of being repaired, inspected and tested before any future use.