Hi Everyone!
Thunderstorms in the forecast for later on. You may be saying in late February thunderstorms? Not common but not as uncommon as you might think.
“Tornado threat season,” if you will, begins in the southeast states in March. By the end of March cold fronts still swinging down into the “lower 48”, and hitting unstable early Spring air masses, present the ingredients for storms almost everywhere. But ahead of the calendar, when a series of events present themselves we will see severe weather. Heck, here, that was the case just two Friday’s ago.
#mdwx Thunderstorms in the area this evening have the Storm Prediction Center keeping a sharp eye o us. pic.twitter.com/aROXfy4axm
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) February 26, 2020
This evening, as a strong cold front presses across the Mid-Atlantic the futurecast paints storms moving close by dinnertime, and rain not exiting the area until slightly after midnight. We are in a marginal risk for severe weather from D.C. to about the topside of the beltway, then around that arc expect thunderstorms but more the “garden variety.”
Is Winter over. Nope, I stand by that. But every day we move closer to not, even, having that discussion, YES!
MB!