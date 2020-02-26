  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass, Thunderstorms, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

Thunderstorms in the forecast for later on. You may be saying in late February thunderstorms? Not common but not as uncommon as you might think.

“Tornado threat season,” if you will, begins in the southeast states in March. By the end of March cold fronts still swinging down into the “lower 48”, and hitting unstable early Spring air masses, present the ingredients for storms almost everywhere. But ahead of the calendar, when a series of events present themselves we will see severe weather. Heck, here, that was the case just two Friday’s ago.

This evening, as a strong cold front presses across the Mid-Atlantic the futurecast paints storms moving close by dinnertime, and rain not exiting the area until slightly after midnight. We are in a marginal risk for severe weather from D.C. to about the topside of the beltway, then around that arc expect thunderstorms but more the “garden variety.”

Is Winter over. Nope, I stand by that. But every day we move closer to not, even, having that discussion, YES!

MB!

Comments

Leave a Reply