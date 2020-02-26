SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — There are a lot of young players getting an opportunity with the Orioles in Spring Training this year.

It’s an exciting time for them, including one who calls Howard County home.

Bruce Zimmermann, of Ellicott City, played high school ball at Loyola Blakefield and college at Towson University.

He’s 25-years-old and chasing a childhood dream. Zimmermann is at Orioles Spring Training for the first time in his baseball career.

“I grew up an Orioles fan, and I always remember watching them on TV, and going down to Camden Yards,” Zimmermann said. “I already had a taste of Camden Yards a little bit.”

Zimmermann expects to start this coming season with the O’s minor league team in Norfolk, one step away from the Big Leagues; having pitched most of last season close to home in Bowie.

“A lot of minor league ballplayers don’t get to play anywhere near their hometown for their entire career whereas I was able to come here and play there for a year, so I got a lot of time back home playing in front of family and friends,” Zimmermann said. “Every moment of that I didn’t take for granted and appreciated the people that did come to see us.”

Zimmermann was drafted by the Atlanta Braves but traded to the O’s a couple of seasons ago.

“It’s been an amazing experience so far,” Zimmermann said. “Having a great time getting to meet all the guys in the clubhouse. All the coaches that I didn’t get to meet last year. It’s been going really well so far.”

The goal of being a Big Leaguer in Baltimore is more than just a hope and dream. Zimmermann’s put in the work, constantly striving to improve; now, in his prime position to take his journey to the next level.

“I’m just confident in my abilities and I want to go out and prove that I deserve to be at that level and contribute to the team and help bring a winning culture back to Baltimore,” Zimmermann said.