BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After fourteen seasons, Marin Alsop will step down as music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.
Alsop will step down when her contract ends following the 2020-2021 season, and in September 2021 she will have a new role with the BSO, as Music Director Laureate and OrchKids founder.
She will lead the orchestra in three concert weeks in each of the next five seasons through 2025-2026, and hold an annual masterclass for conducting students at the Peabody Institute, a release said.
“Marin has brought this Orchestra to unprecedented heights, and we will always be grateful for her vision and leadership. Her success as the BSO’s Music Director represents one of the longest tenures in the history of the Baltimore Symphony. Among her many accomplishments has been our outreach into the community as well as the creation of OrchKids, which now serves over 2000 school children in underserved Baltimore neighborhoods.” said Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Board Chair Barry Rosen.
Alsop said she has been proud to serve as the BSO’s artistic leader for the past 14 years, and she is looking forward to leading as music director this season and in her new position.
The BSO plans to form a search committee to find a new Music Director.