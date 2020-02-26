



Baltimore city councilman Zeke Cohen is working with the family of a young business owner who was fatally shot inside her hair salon late last year to establish a scholarship fund in her name.

Destiny Harrison, 21, was shot in the head inside Madam D Beauty Bar, her southeast Baltimore salon, around 6 p.m. on December 21 in front of her one-year-old daughter. She later died at an area hospital.

On Twitter Tuesday evening, Cohen remembered Harrison as “an entrepreneur, a mother, and a mentor to aspiring beauticians” whose death was “devastating.”

“To honor her legacy, I am working with the Harrison family and local business leaders to start a scholarship fund in her name,” he wrote.

According to the agenda for Wednesday’s Board of Estimates meeting, Cohen is hoping to raise $20,000 from businesses, civic leaders and the public to launch the Destiny Dream Scholarship, named after Harrison and her daughter.

The scholarship would be awarded to between three and five students and would provide $1,000 to cover the costs of participating in Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School’s cosmetology program. Harrison was a Mervo graduate.

Police have not made any arrests in Harrison’s murder but are offering a reward for information.