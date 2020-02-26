Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Do you brush your dog’s teeth daily? A new study found you may be in the minority.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Do you brush your dog’s teeth daily? A new study found you may be in the minority.
The study by Bark, the company that created BarkBox, asked 1,030 U.S. pet parents how often they brush Fido’s teeth. More than two-thirds admitted to never having done so.
That can mean more than just bad breath; the American Kennel Club says poor dental hygiene can lead to gum disease and tooth decay, among other health issues.
The study also found a significant majority of pet parents didn’t know that bad breath could be a sign of more extensive health problems like an infection.
Some pet parents may turn to products like dental chews in place of tooth brushing, which a 2014 study from Rutgers University found were also effective in reducing bacteria on dogs’ teeth.