BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This might be the cutest thing you see on Twitter today.
Former Baltimore Raven Tony Jefferson just welcomed two baby girls into the world!
Alaya Lissette Jefferson and Jayla Marie Jefferson’s births were announced on Twitter late Tuesday night.
The former Ravens safety was released earlier in February after he was injured earlier in the season.
Now living in California, according to his Twitter bio, he looks to be pretty focused on his new team members!
“So surreal thank you God for the continued blessings.” He tweeted.
