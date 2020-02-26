CHURCHTON, MD. (WJZ) — A judge has ordered Thomas Stemen to be held without bond.
Stemen is accused of stabbing a woman with a syringe at the entrance of a grocery store last week in Churchton. He was arrested late Tuesday night.
A woman told police she was assaulted and poked with what she thinks was a syringe while walking through the parking lot of 5570 Shady Side Road last Tuesday.
Video footage showed the incident actually happened inside the entrance to the store near the grocery carts.
Judge Richard Duden III said this case is “absolutely bizarre and disturbing.”
The prosecutor said the victim lived down the street from Stemen, and that Stemen had come into contact with two other people but didn’t successfully inject them.
According to Anne Arundel County Police, Thomas Bryon Stemen, of Churchton, Maryland, was charged with first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.