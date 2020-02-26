  • WJZ 13On Air

LOTHIAN, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police have arrested a man accused of holding up a Dash In convenience store in Lothian earlier this month.

Officers responded for a call about a robbery at the Dash In at 1378 Mount Zion Marlboro Road in Lothian at around 1:45 a.m. on February 16.

A man had entered the store, implied he had a weapon and demanded cash from the register, which the clerk gave him.

The suspect fled and officers couldn’t find him at first, but were able to identify him as Bryan Karl Gettman, 27, of Friendship, Maryland.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

He was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with robbery, armed robbery, theft of $100 to under $1,500, and first-degree assault.

