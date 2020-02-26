  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Several men who were imprisoned in Maryland and later found to be innocent are testifying for a measure to address how the wrongly incarcerated should be compensated by the state.

The bill is scheduled for hearings on Wednesday before state lawmakers.

It would provide $78,916 for each year a wrongly convicted person spent in prison.

It’s based on a five-year average of the state’s median household income.

That was a formula used last year to compensate five exonerees who had spent a total of 120 years in prison.

The current law does not specify a monetary amount.

