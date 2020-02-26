Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The number of people who have died due to the cold in Maryland this season continues to climb, with the latest report from the Maryland Department of Health showing three dozen deaths in the state were related to the cold.
Four deaths were reported in the past week, including:
- A woman between the ages of 18 and 44 in Allegany County;
- A man between the ages of 4 and 64 in Baltimore City;
- A woman aged 65 or older in Baltimore County; and
- A man aged 65 or older in Baltimore City.
Of the 36 cold-related deaths, more than one-third of the victims — 13 in total — were presumed or suspected to be homeless.
During the 2018-2019 reporting period, 51 people died due to the cold.
