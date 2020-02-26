ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJZ) — An Arkansas man was charged with attempting to blow up a vehicle at the Pentagon Monday.

According to court documents, 19-year-old Matthew Dmitri Richardson of Fayetteville was found in the Pentagon North Parking Lot around 10:55 a.m. by a Pentagon police officer. The officer allegedly saw Richardson standing next to a gray Land Rover trying to light a piece of fabric that was placed into the gas tank.

When the officer approached him, Richardson allegedly told him he was going to “blow this vehicle up” and “himself.”

The officer tried to take Richardson into custody, but he got away, running across the parking lot towards Route 110 and then onto Route 27.

Surveillance footage showed Richardson jumping the fence into Arlington National Cemetery. Authorities found him around 12:15 p.m. near Arlington House.

Officers later found a cigarette lighter, gloves and court documents related to an earlier arrest for two counts of felony assault on an officer in Arlington County.

Court documents also show that the SUV is owned by an active-duty servicemember who doesn’t know Richardson. The servicemember purchased the vehicle in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Richardson was charged with maliciously attempting to damage and destroy by means of fire, a vehicle used in and affecting interstate and foreign commerce.

He appeared in federal court Tuesday afternoon. Richardson could face a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years, if convicted.