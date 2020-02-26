



Concern about an outbreak of coronavirus in the U.S. comes as Maryland lawmakers advance a bill that stems from an outbreak of a different virus at the University of Maryland in 2018.

The legislation related to fighting outbreaks on college campuses is named for Olivia Paregol.

Paregol, 18, was a freshman from Howard County living in a University of Maryland campus dorm. She was on medication that affected her immune system when she fell ill.

She was eventually hospitalized and died just days later of adenovirus.

“You can’t imagine having to go and pick out a plot for your daughter,” Ian Paregol, Olivia’s father, said. “That’s not the way it’s supposed to work.”

Adenovirus is a cluster of related viruses that can cause symptoms ranging from a common cold to pneumonia and brain infections. In the fall of 2018, there were 35 CDC confirmed cases at the University of Maryland, but no one else was hospitalized.

“The lesson learned from the adenovirus and Olivia Paregol’s death is that each university needs to have an outbreak response plan should something like this happen again,” Senator Jeff Waldstreicher said. “It could be the adenovirus, it could be the flu, or unfortunately it could be the coronavirus.”

Waldstreicher is the sponsor of the bill, Olivia’s Law, which passed the House last week and is now up for a final vote in the Senate.

The bill calls for plans that require the same level of training and professionalism as first responders, and some are already working on that.

“I think that’s exactly what they’re doing,” Waldstreicher said. “I imagine because of the death of Olivia Paregol and because of the possible outbreak of coronavirus. The universities are already taking the steps the bill would require them to take.”

The bill passed the House 139-0. The final vote is expected in the Senate in the next few days.