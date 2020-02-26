ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A juvenile was taken into custody and another was taken to an area hospital after a large fight Wednesday afternoon at Phoenix Academy, an alternative education school in Annapolis.

School officials said the fight broke out between a male student and a female student just before 1 p.m. During the fight, the female student sprayed pepper spray.

“The impact of the spray was felt by students and adults who were in the area,” acting principal Philip Elliott wrote in a letter to parents.

One student was taken to a hospital due to being hit by the pepper spray and several others were evaluated in the school’s health room, Elliott said.

Officials were able to break up the fight but then the male student went back to the lobby and began fighting with more students. School officials then called police, the letter said.

Multiple Anne Arundel County Police units responded to the scene, police said. They were called to assist a school resource officer after one juvenile assaulted them.

“In addition to any actions taken by police, our school will impose appropriate consequences in accordance with our Code of Student Conduct with regard to anyone found to be involved in this incident,” Elliott said.

