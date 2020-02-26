ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A juvenile was taken into custody and another was taken to an area hospital after a large fight Wednesday afternoon at Phoenix Academy, an alternative education school in Annapolis.
School officials said the fight broke out between a male student and a female student just before 1 p.m. During the fight, the female student sprayed pepper spray.
“The impact of the spray was felt by students and adults who were in the area,” acting principal Philip Elliott wrote in a letter to parents.
One student was taken to a hospital due to being hit by the pepper spray and several others were evaluated in the school’s health room, Elliott said.
Officials were able to break up the fight but then the male student went back to the lobby and began fighting with more students. School officials then called police, the letter said.
Multiple Anne Arundel County Police units responded to the scene, police said. They were called to assist a school resource officer after one juvenile assaulted them.
“In addition to any actions taken by police, our school will impose appropriate consequences in accordance with our Code of Student Conduct with regard to anyone found to be involved in this incident,” Elliott said.
The school’s full letter reads:
“Dear Phoenix Academy Families:
“I am writing to provide you with up-to-date information regarding an incident that occurred in our school today. Shortly before 1 p.m., a male and female student at our school began to fight. As administrators were breaking up the fight, the female student discharged pepper spray. The impact of the spray was felt by students and adults who were in the area.
“We separated the students, took the male student to the Health Room to be examined, and began to restore order to the area. The male student, however, returned to the area several moments later and he and others in the area began to fight in the lobby and front office. It was necessary at that time for us to summon additional police to the school.
“Police were able to restore order shortly after arriving, and I want to thank them for their efforts. One student was transported to the hospital to be treated for the effects of the pepper spray, and several students and staff members were seen in our Health Room for the same reason.
“We are continuing to investigate this incident and interview witnesses and those who participated. In addition to any actions taken by police, our school will impose appropriate consequences in accordance with our Code of Student Conduct with regard to anyone found to be involved in this incident.
“I am disappointed at the actions of some of our students today, and I assure you we will continue to work with them to help them make better decisions. I ask you to talk with your child this evening, and to reinforce the reasons that they are in school and the behaviors that are expected of them in our building. I greatly appreciate your collaboration in this effort.
“Sincerely, Philip Elliott Acting Principal”