GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to carjacking and to using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
According to his guilty plea, on June 5, 2019, Tyler-El committed three armed robberies and a carjacking.
According to court documents, Tyler-El assaulted a victim who was pumping gas at a gas station in Prince Frederick, Maryland. He put a gun to the victim’s face, stole their wallet and placed them in handcuffs.
Tyler-El also admitted that he handcuffed another victim, forced her into the backseat of her car and drove off. He later got out of the vehicle and fled.
Later that day, Tyler-El admitted that he robbed a victim outside of his apartment building in Hyattsville, Maryland, and stole $150.
Tyler-El was stobbed by officers the next day after crossing the Bay Bridge into Queen Anne’s County, Maryland. A search of the vehicle recovered some of the victims’ property, as well as a loaded gun used during the robberies and carjackings.
Tyler-El and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Tyler-El will be sentenced to 150 months in federal prison.